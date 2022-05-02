Remaining Bridge Avenue work to begin today

Final construction on Bridge Avenue will resume Monday with some slight traffic impacts.

Though the road will remain open for the majority of the work, there may be some short-term, temporary lane closures, according to an update from SRF Consulting.

Bridge Avenue between Hammer and Eastgate roads is anticipated to be closed for a period, and more information will be released when this timeframe is determined. Engineers estimated that to take place over a single day.

Work to be completed this week includes tree planting, concrete repair work, final sod restoration, preparing Bridge Avenue for final wear paving and placing a final layer of bituminous pavement and striping.

People are advised to slow down through the construction zone and to avoid cell phone use when walking or driving near the construction zone.

People should also stay clear of machinery and construction trenches in the work zone and direct children away from the area.

Construction on the road has been in the works since June 2020.