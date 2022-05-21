Robin Gudal: Be excited for the return of Jesus

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

We are living in a time when many of us have become accustomed to delays, postponements and things being canceled. What I have learned from this is that I seem less excited about things that I once waited for with anticipation — as I know it may not happen. I protect myself from the disappointment, or so I tell myself, have I become comfortable with disappointment?

I clean out my computer’s trash, spam and draft files often — it’s a single click-click-click. Poof, gone! I highlight in yellow things accomplished in my daykeeper (yes, I still use a paper calendar) as a mental reminder — check, done, says the woman who still has a pile of beautifully wrapped Christmas gifts in her living room, not quite ready to put in big black garbage bags to be set aside for delivery, Christmas in July? In the last weeks I experienced some health appointments delayed, moved, and, well, it messes with my planned calendar. (Big smile, I remind myself it will be OK, just move the sticky notes, Robin!)

What happens when we allow or find ourselves losing hope? Losing sight of the goodness yet to come? Did you know we have one hope in the future that will not be delayed, postponed or canceled — ever!

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. — Romans 15:13 NIV

Truly my soul finds rest in God; my salvation comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress; I will never be shaken. — Psalm 62, NIV

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. — Jeremiah 29:11 NIV

“For the believer there is hope beyond the grave, because Jesus Christ has opened the door to Heaven for us by His death and resurrection.” — Billy Graham

Heaven is no figment of our imagination; nor is it a feeling, a state of mind, or the invention of man. Heaven is a literal place prepared by Christ for a prepared people. John 14: 1-3, Jesus himself leaves his disciples with this promise: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” — David Jeremiah, “Answers to Questions About Heaven”

Heaven is our unwavering hope.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal

Intentional in life, Wife, Momma, Nana, Friend, a flawed and imperfect Follower of Jesus