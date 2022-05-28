Robin Gudal: Hold to memories of loved ones

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — A.A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

“Invisible wounds are the hardest to heal, for their closure depends upon the love of others, patience, understanding and the tender gift of time.” — “Call the Midwife”

Grief is so tricky. It doesn’t really go away. We always carry it. It’s kind of like having a backpack that can’t be taken off. Sometimes it is so light I almost forget I have it on — I can even pull out a little memory with a smile. But other times like holidays or even a certain song comes on, it feels like someone has filled it with rocks. It’s so heavy I don’t understand how I can move forward. But somehow, I do. Quoted by Hannah Dearth. “Eventually the memories will bring you comfort.” — “Heartland” TV show

But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me. — 2 Corinthians 12:9, NIV

We all have said “goodbye,” and today I reflect upon some of mine. Blessed be the memory of loved ones! This is where the healing begins, oh, this is where the healing starts. When you come to where you’re broken within. The light meets the dark. Healing begins. — Lyrics by Tenth Avenue North

Those who sow in tears shall reap with shouts of joy! (Psalm 126:5 ESV) May you find comfort today in holding onto your memories of loved ones.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.