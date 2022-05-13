Semac announces application deadline 

The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council announces a call for proposals by individual artists. All proposed projects must begin no earlier than Sept. 1 and be completed within 12 months, culminating with a capstone event that is accessible and open to the public. Online applications will be available in late May with a July 1 submission deadline. The two-part application includes a letter of intent stage used as an initial screening. The LOI is due at least one week prior to the submission deadline.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility or assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found at www.semac.org. With limited funding available each fiscal year, every SEMAC grant category is competitive.

Individual artist grants

To encourage the development of entirely original artistic works, SEMAC offers two distinct grant categories for individual artists.

Advancing Artist Grants recognize, reward and encourage outstanding individual artists and provide some financial support to enable them to continue their work. The maximum amount for advancing artists is $5,000.

Emerging Artist Grants offer small but critical support for specific projects by developing artists from all disciplines who are committed to advancing their work. The maximum amount for emerging artists is $3,000.

SEMAC encourages applications from individual artists who identify as members of a BIPOC, PWD, veteran, senior and/or LGBTQIA2+ community

Proposals will be accepted from individual artists who are age 18 or older on the grant deadline, not currently enrolled in high school and are full-time residents of the SEMAC region. No matching funds are required for individual artist grants.