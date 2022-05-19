Severe weather possible this afternoon, evening

Severe weather is a threat this afternoon and evening as thunderstorms are expected to move into the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the main severe threat is hail, though damaging wind and hail are also possible.

The best chance for tornadoes will be in south to southeastern Minnesota, with the risk diminishing as storms head into Wisconsin. The initial thunderstorms likely pose the greatest risk for hail and tornadoes.

The best chance for severe wind will also be in south to southeastern Minnesota, as well as western Wisconsin, once storms begun to cluster during the evening.

Albert Lea is listed at an enhanced risk of severe weather — a three out of five on the risk scale — along with much of the surrounding area.