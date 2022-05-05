Shed broken into and other reports

Deputies received a report of a shed that was broken into and a blue Polaris side-by-side taken at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday at 81396 110th St. in Glenville.

Theft by check reported

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of two bad checks for $300 each at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva.

Injury crash reported

A traffic crash with injuries was reported at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 610th Avenue and 322nd Street. One person was taken by Mayo helicopter to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

1 arrested after disorderly conduct report

Police arrested Anna Maria Veitia, 47, at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of disorderly conduct at 1221 James Ave.