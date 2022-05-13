Steven Grosland

Steven Craig Grosland, age 72, from Elgin, IL formerly from Albert Lea, MN, passed away on May 1st, 2022. He was born April 20, 1950 in Mason City, Iowa to LaVon and Talora (Throne) Grosland.

Steve attended Elgin High School for 9th and 10th grade and Albert Lea Central High school for 11th and 12th grade. He graduated in 1968. He participated in wrestling and debate. He earned a BA at Illinois State University, a law degree from Vanderbilt University, and a teaching degree at North Central College in Illinois. He taught at Naperville Central High School and Glenbrook South High School in Illinois. He retired June 2015.

Steve married Shelley Bashaw on July 15, 1972. They have 2 children, Sarah (Chicago) and Emmett (New York). They have three beautiful grandchildren; William, Claire, and Lila.

Steve loved teaching astronomy, chemistry, and physics. He coached cross country, pole vault, and debate. He was an avid runner, running 60 marathons by the time he was 60. (New York, Boston, Grandma’s in Duluth, Chicago, etc).

Music was always a part of his life. He played the guitar in a band in high school and coffee shops in Minneapolis during college. His vinyl records and stereo equipment were endless. Steve donated many of his summers to helping build houses for Habitat for Humanity.

He was preceded in death by his father LaVon Grosland.

Survived by former wife, Shelley Bashaw Grosland, daughter Dr. Sarah Perkins (Brad), grandchildren, William, Claire, Lila, son Emmett Grosland (Blair Baker), his mother Talora Grosland, sister Judy Broll (Vern), brother-in-law Brent Bashaw, sister-in-law Becky Dwyer (Gene), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

The immediate family will privately honor Steve at one of his favorite running trails in Elgin.

A memorial service will be held at Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN on June 25th at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity.