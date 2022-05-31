Tornado watch in effect for most of south-central Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of south-central Minnesota through 10 p.m. as possible severe weather moves into the area.

The watch is in effect for Freeborn, Faribault, Steele, Waseca and Blue Earth counties.

A wind advisory also remains in effect through 1 a.m. Tuesday with south winds between 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down.

The weather agency stated the most severe risk was in western Minnesota.

The highest risk fo severe weather in Albert Lea was between 5 and 10 p.m.