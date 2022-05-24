Tyler Hansen

Tyler Anthony Hansen, 82, of Rush City, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Tyler was born February 19, 1940, to Reuben and Shirley (Shinofield) Hansen in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He moved to Ellendale at the age of five when his father purchased Pete & Rube’s Market. He attended Ellendale High School and graduated in 1958. On November 10, 1963, he married Shirley Peterson at the Le Sueur River Lutheran Church.

Tyler was a farmer at heart, raising feeder pigs for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and loved to fish, taking many trips up north with his family, always hoping to catch the biggest crappie. He also loved working in his shop refurbishing old tractors, especially his last one, a 1936 John Deere A. What he loved most was spending time with his family and always claiming he was the richest man alive for the family that he had. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Tyler is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley; children Sally (Scott) Fadden of Albert Lea, Chris Hansen (Jacki Sluis) of Eau Claire, WI, Kaye Dee (Craig) Rhode of Maplewood, Robert (Christy) Hansen of Rush City; grandchildren Anthony (Jenna) Fadden, Dominick (Erika) Fadden all of Albert Lea, Connor Rhode, Gavin Rhode both of Maplewood, Ruby Hansen, Rosalee Hansen both of Rush City; great-grandchildren Bella Fadden, Liam Fadden, Vincent Fadden all of Albert Lea; sister Cheryl Peterson of Ellendale; sisters-in-law Sharon Hansen of Albert Lea, Sharon Peterson of Ellendale; brother-in-law Myron (Carol) Peterson of Citrus Heights, CA; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Shirley Hansen; brother Gary Hansen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Selmer and Myrtle Peterson; brothers-in-law Samuel Peterson, Donald Peterson, and Milton Jensen; sister-in-law Mary Jane Jensen.

A private celebration of Tyler’s life is being planned by his family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel

