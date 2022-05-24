Man assaulted after possible road rage incident and other reports

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report at 10:15 a.m. Friday of a person who had come across a man who was bloody in a white Equinox stopped in the middle of the road at 86904 200th St. in Oakland.

The Sheriff’s Office states the man had been assaulted as a result of a possible road rage incident.

The man told deputies the driver of a silver vehicle reportedly tried to pass him multiple times and he had sped up to prevent him from passing. The silver vehicle ended up running into him and the two vehicles ultimately ended up off onto the shoulder.

The man told the deputies one of the men in the vehicle got out of the car and came after him.

The man who was assaulted received a broken collar bone and broken foot.

Vehicle reported stolen

A white Honda CRV was reported stolen at 5:14 a.m. Monday at 917 St. Peter Ave. The theft reportedly happened overnight.

Trailers broken into

Trailers were reported broken into at 6:48 a.m. Monday at 603 S. First Ave.

Van broken into

A service van was reported broken into at 7:47 a.m. Monday at 1002 Martin Road. Milwaukee tools, sockets and an air pump were taken.

Attempted break-in reported

Police received a report at 9:49 a.m. Monday of an attempted break-in of a trailer near 1137 S. Broadway.

Woman arrested on warrant

Police arrested Samantha Marie Haukoos, 31, on a local warrant at 2:18 p.m. Monday at 408 S. Broadway.

Man arrested on warrant, driving after revocation

Police arrested Gregory Dean Green, 61, on driving after revocation, no proof of insurance, suspended registration and a Hancock County, Iowa, warrant after a traffic stop at 8:46 p.m. Monday on the 1300 block of Margaretha Ave.

Man arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Rio Santiago Acosta, 24, on an arrest and detain hold at 8:57 p.m. Monday at 209 S. Pearl St.