Walz names Nancy Daubenberger as transportation commissioner

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz has named Nancy Daubenberger as his new transportation commissioner, a post she had filled on an interim basis since the departure of former Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.

Daubenberger has worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for over 22 years.

“Nancy Daubenberger has immediately taken up MnDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable transportation for all Minnesotans,” Walz said in his announcement Monday. “With experience in management and engineering, she has quickly made an impact. I have confidence that her leadership will continue to strengthen our state’s transportation system.”

Kelliher, a former speaker of the Minnesota House, left earlier this year to become public works director for the city of Minneapolis.