Walz names Nancy Daubenberger as transportation commissioner

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Associated Press

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz has named Nancy Daubenberger as his new transportation commissioner, a post she had filled on an interim basis since the departure of former Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.

Daubenberger has worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for over 22 years.

“Nancy Daubenberger has immediately taken up MnDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable transportation for all Minnesotans,” Walz said in his announcement Monday. “With experience in management and engineering, she has quickly made an impact. I have confidence that her leadership will continue to strengthen our state’s transportation system.”

Kelliher, a former speaker of the Minnesota House, left earlier this year to become public works director for the city of Minneapolis.

More News

Courts stymie abortion bans in Iowa, other GOP-led states

Man assaulted after possible road rage incident and other reports

Council approves eliminating library fines for youth materials

Council approves call for sale of $4.98M in bonds for various improvements in city

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials