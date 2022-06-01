1 cited after reported hit-and-run and other reports

Published 9:15 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police cited Ruth Marina Perales, 42, with leaving the scene of a crash and driving after revocation after receiving a report at 10:13 a.m. Friday at 2110 Y.H. Hanson Ave. 

 

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Nethaniel Harris Tusen, 30 for disorderly conduct at 9:14 p.m. Friday at 102 Willamor Road. 

 

License plate stolen

A license plate was reported stolen off a vehicle at 11:46 a.m. Saturday at 201 S. First Ave. 

 

Theft reported

Police received a report at 7:40 p.m. Saturday of a theft of three pairs of shoes and a bottle of perfume at a garage sale at 1014 Garfield Ave. 

Police received a report at 8:55 p.m.Saturday of a theft of over $700 worth of items at 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Juvenile cited for assault

A juvenile male was cited with fifth-degree assault at 9:14 p.m. Saturday at 819 Garfield Ave.

 

Injury crash reported

An injury crash was reported at 2:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Plaza Street and 740th Avenue. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Joseph Charles Berg, 46, on a Ramsey County warrant after a traffic stop at 11:49 a.m. Friday on Spartan Avenue.

Police arrested Joshua Dean Stenseth, 44, on a local warrant at 4:04 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Fourth Street and St. John Avenue.

 

Juvenile cited for curfew violation

Police cited a juvenile for curfew violation after receiving a report at 11:51 p.m. Sunday of five juvenile males at the Fountain Lake Park gazebo with stolen alcohol in a backpack. 

 

Building partially collapses on vehicle

Police received a report at 1:30 p.m. Saturday of a partial building collapse on top of a vehicle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 338 S. Broadway.

 

Assault reported

An assault was reported at 10:59 p.m. Friday at 821 Water St.

 

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Nicholas Curtis Walther for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:28 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Marshall Street and Ramsey Street in Albert Lea.

 

Items reported stolen

Deputies received a report at 1:40 p.m. Saturday of a boat, dirt bike, firearms and snowboards that were stolen at 19766 710th Ave. 

 

1 held for test refusal

Deputies held Oscar Manuel Valdez, 31, for third-degree test refusal after a traffic stop at 1 a.m. Sunday at Blake Avenue and East Main Street. 

 

Guns, fuel missing

Deputies received a report at 6:17 p.m. Sunday of guns and fuel that were missing at 27853 800th Ave. in Hollandale.

 

