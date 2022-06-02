2 injured in crash near Wells

Two people were injured Sunday after two vehicles collided south of Wells.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Melissa Sue Feldt, 42, of Wells, and Chad Timothy Guentzel, 39, of St. Peter, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for non-life-threatening injuries.

The report stated Guentzel was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra and was stopped on the southbound shoulder of Minnesota Highway 22 and Feldt was driving a 2011 Buick LaCrosse southbound on Highway 22 when the vehicles collided.

The crash took place at 12:24 p.m. near 160th Street in Clark Township.

The roads were listed as dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Wells Police Department, Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Wells Fire and Ambulance assisted.