5 things to do this week: Boat parade, magic show and more

1

Boat parade

The Lakes Foundation of Albert Lea, along with the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, will have a boat parade at Fountain Lake at 3 p.m. Saturday. All boats/pontoons must be motorized. Awards will be given out following the parade for “crowd favorite,” “most wild” and “Albert Lea pride.” Participants are asked to remember that decorations will be seen by people of all ages (so no profanity). The event is one of a series of weekend events happening for the Fourth of July. There is no fee to participate, but organizers ask for registration. Registration can be found at https://forms.gle/iSz8x7yFUrnYuNZe9.

2

Magic show

Greg the Great will perform two shows on Thursday at the Fountain Lake Park gazebo. The first is from 2 to 2:45 p.m., and the other is from 3 to 3:45 p.m. The event is organized by the Albert Lea Public Library as part of its summer reading program.

3

Flea market

The Midwest Crossroads Market will host a Fourth of July Weekend Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds, 1105 Bridge Ave.

4

Food pantry

Ruby’s Pantry — Albert Lea will again offer area residents groceries starting at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church. For a $25 bundle donation, you will receive an abundance of groceries. No income or residency is required.

5

Music at Happy Time

Todd Michael Jameson will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at Happy Time Resort in Lake Mills. Jameson is a seasoned acoustic musician whose influences include Waylon Jennings, KISS and Miles Davis.