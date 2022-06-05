5 things to do this week: State parks, Eddie Cochran weekend and more

1

Free park day

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will have a free park visit day Saturday (which is also National Get Outdoors Day). Visit a state park, including Myre-Big Island State Park in Albert Lea, without a state park vehicle permit. For more information visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays.

2

Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music

From Thursday to Saturday, the Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music Festival will take place around town. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fountain Lake Gazebo with Star Chiefs. Bad Habits will be at 112 on Broadway Friday following the cruise-in at 3 p.m. Vehicle registration for the Saturday car show will begin at 8 a.m. on N. Broadway. There is a $10 fee for people wishing to show their cars. There is no cost for spectators, and food trucks will be available throughout the day. Holy Rocka Rollaz will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Fountain Lake Park. All proceeds benefit the Freeborn County Historical Museum.

3

Run/Walk

The Albert Lea Family Y will host the Fountain Lake 5, a run/walk around scenic Fountain Lake starting at 9 a.m. Saturday during Eddie Cochran Weekend. Channel your inner pinup gal or greaser and dress up. Prizes will be awarded for best outfits and best time. The event starts at the Brookside Boat Landing with check-in at 8:15 a.m. Cost is $35. Register at either the Y, call them at 507-373-8228 or register online.

4

Fishing

The Fountain Lake Sportsmen’s Club and Albert Lea Anglers will sponsor “Take a Kid Fishing Weekend” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Edgewater Park. Fishing poles will be given to children 16 and under.

5

Motorcycle run

The 11th annual cancer run will start at Geneva Bar & Grill at 11 a.m. Saturday. The event is to raise money to help people during their fight with cancer. Cost is $10, with motorcycles and cars welcome. A freewill lunch offering will be available at noon, and there will be a live auction back in Geneva by 4 p.m. Geneva Bar & Grill is at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva.