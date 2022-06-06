6.7.22 SUMMARY

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

June 7, 2022

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Forman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda with the addition of an item for Environmental Services, entering into a closed session and David Drown Associates recommended former Jackson County Coordinator, Jan Fransen as interim administrator and she will be present at 10:00 a.m. Motion seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22–168 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the May 17, 2022 minutes with the correction regarding Resolution 22-161: After discussion, a vote was taken with Commissioners Belshan and Edwin voting yay and Commissioners Herman, Forman and Shoff voting nay. 2) Approval of the May 31, 2022 Special Board Meeting minutes. 3) Approval of Drainage Repairs. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and Jennifer Vogt-Erickson of Albert Lea, Minnesota spoke in opposition of entertainer Ted Nugent appearing at the Freeborn County Fair. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-169 Approving the Tentative Agreement Between the County of Freeborn and the MN Public Employees Association representing the Detention Sergeants Unit for the Calendar Years 2022-2024. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-170 Approving the Tentative Agreement Between the County of Freeborn and Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. representing the Licensed Deputy Unit for the Calendar Years 2022-2024. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-171 Accepting the Resignation of Michelle Battle. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-172 To Fill the Freeborn County Office Support Specialist, Sr. Mental Health Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-173 To Fill the Freeborn County Office Eligibility Worker Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, Commissioner Belshan made the following motion: MOVED, to table Resolution 22-173 until the next regularly scheduled board meeting on June 21, 2022. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken with Commissioners Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Shoff voting yes and Commissioner Herman voting no. The Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-174 Placing Riley Jimenez, Social Worker/Case Manager Child Protection, on regular full-time employment status. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. At approximately 8:45 a.m. Chairman Shoff opened the Public Hearing to Consider Projected Eligible for Funding using Freeborn County Transportation Sales and Use Tax. Chairman called for any opponents, proponents or neutral parties. Hearing none, the Chair closed the public hearing at approximately 8:46 a.m. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-175 Approving Projects for County Transportation Sales and Use Tax. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-176 Accepting Grant for Veteran’s Court operations. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-177 To Hire Two Part -Time Case Managers for Veteran’s Court. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-178 Approving Out-of-State Travel. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-179 Approving the Grant Contract Agreement with Minnesota Department of Health for Rural Health Assessment. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-180 To Recommend Managed Care Organization Contracts to the Minnesota Department of Human Services for Families and Children MA and MinnesotaCare. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-181 Approving the Addition of a Therapist to the Freeborn County Mental Health Center. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-182 To Participate in the 2022 State of MN Performance Measurement Program. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-183 Appointment of Mitchell Delger. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following: RESOLUTION No. 22-184 Appointment of Alan Bakken. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-185 Appointment of Dan DeBoer. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-186 Granting a Conditional Use Permit. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. At approximately 9:02 a.m., Commissioner Herman offered the following motion; MOVED, that the Board enter into closed session for the purpose of evaluating the performance of Candace Pesch, a person subject to the Board’s authority pursuant to Minnesota Statutes § 13D.05, subd. 3(a). Motion seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. At approximately, 9:45 a.m. Commissioner Forman offered the following motion; MOVED, to reconvene into regular session. Motion seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-187 Approval of Claims General Fund $876,296.10; County Road & Bridge $2,170,167.91; Human Services $323,228.91; Public Health $113,454.47; Capital Improvement $230,353.01; County Ditch $86,555.72; Trust & Agency $93,046.27; Payroll Clearing Fund $31,433.98; Turtle Creek Watershed $6,610.99; Cemetery $500.00; FUND TOTALS $3,931,647.36. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 91; Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $11,007.02. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. At approximately 9:48 a.m., the Board Chair recessed the meeting until 10:00 a.m. At approximately 10:00 a.m. the Board Chair introduced Jan Fransen who was recommended by David Drown Associates and Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) as an interim Administrator. Ms. Fransen provided a resume and a proposed contract, gave a brief background of her work experiences and took questions from the Board. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-187 Setting Special Board Meeting. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 10:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair. Ted Herman, Vice Chair.