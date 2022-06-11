A cure for the Summertime Blues

Ben Seavey, director of development and outreach at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library, and Village, speaks before the unveiling of the new Eddie Cochran Street next to Frank Hall Park Friday afternoon as part of Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival in Albert Lea. Next to him are Rich Murray, first ward for city Councilor, in blue, and Risha Lilinthal, curator for the museum. The street was formerly a portioin of James Avenue. Alex Guerrero/Albert Lea Tribune