Albert Lea boys golf team to send 1 individual to state; team finishes section tournament in 2nd
Published 11:23 am Thursday, June 2, 2022
Albert Lea High School will send a familiar face to the state boys golf tournament later this month.
Junior captain Drew Teeter qualified for the tournament for a second year in a row putting up a score of 146 over the two days of the Section 1AAA boys golf tournament in Lake City.
The team finished in second place, eight strokes behind Lakeville North, and finished two strokes ahead of the Farmington Tigers, who were ranked first coming into the section meet. The Tigers used scores from Teeter (71), Tucker McKinney (73), Tim Chalmers (79) and Archie Nelson (80) to secure the second-place finish.
The team was tied for first with Lakeville coming out of the first day of the tournament out of a 12-team field, with the top six advancing to day two.