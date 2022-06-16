Albert Lea boys golfer competes in second year at state tournament

Albert Lea High School junior Drew Teeter competed in the boys 3A State Golf Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He started out the tournament with a round of 79 on Tuesday and finished with a round of 76 on Wednesday.

Coach Jeffrey Groth said Teeter played good golf on Tuesday and was at +2 with three holes to play. At this point he was about four shots out of first place, but ended the day at +7.

Groth said he struggled on the front nine on Wednesday but finished the day +4 and +11 on the tournament.

This was Teeter’s second year in a row going to the state tournament as an individual. While he was hoping to do better, he improved from his last year’s score by three strokes, shooting 155 after posting a 158 last year.

“Drew is a player unlike any other,” Groth said. “From the day that the state tournament ended last year, until the start of golf season, I was told there was not a day that he did not pick up a golf club. He has a passion for the game and a desire to get better. The work he puts in his evident when he gets out on the course. I am excited to have him back as a senior captain and look forward to having his leadership and grit for another year.”