Ardene Nelle (VerHey) Otterson

Ardene Otterson was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on January 16, 2022, at the age of 93.

Born on October 20, 1928, Ardene was the second of Arie and Anna VerHey’s five children. The family lived in Hollandale, Mn. She married Eugene Otterson on October 30, 1947. Together they had 4 children: Ruth, Vernon, Sandra and Marcia. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was always ready for coffee and welcoming company into her homes in Clarks Grove, Mn and Donna, Texas.

Ardene is survived by daughters Ruth (Roger) Klukow, Sandra (Mike) Schmidt; grandchildren Lori Klukow, Shelly (Brian) Bloch, William (Bryar) and Mary Kay Salter; great grandchildren Kiley, Taylor, and Nolan Bloch, Breanna and William Salter, Nicky, Diesel, Kayli and Emlyn Zentic; sister Alice Miller; sisters-in-law Margaret, Marge, Marlene and Charlene Otterson and Donna Hawkinson plus many nieces and nephews.

Ardene was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Otterson; children Vernon and Marcia Otterson; granddaughter Jodi Klukow plus many family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at Hollandale Reformed Church on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2:00. Visitation starting at 1:00. Burial will immediately follow at Hollandale cemetery.