Audrey Severson

Audrey Fay (Nelson) Severson died in the arms of her daughter at Thorncrest Senior Living Community on Sunday, June 26, 2022, of natural causes. Audrey was born on January 18, 1943, in Albert Lea, MN, and was the daughter of Leonard and Selma (Hopperstad) Nelson.

Audrey graduated from Albert Lea High School Class of 1961. She was a dedicated and passionate employee of Naeve Hospital for 43 years. Audrey married David Peik and had two children: Valerie Anne and Daniel Christopher. On August 1, 1992, she was united in marriage to Thomas Gene Severson at Edgewater Park in Albert Lea, MN, by Pastor Fricke.

Audrey enjoyed theater, reading, golfing, gardening, fishing and wintering in Gulf Shores, AL with Tom. When she and Tom moved to their beautiful acreage in Joice, Iowa she said it was like going on vacation every time she came home. After Tom’s passing in 2016, she moved back to Albert Lea where she was surrounded by friends.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Valerie and her husband, Steve Mooney; their children, Ella and Andrew, of St Paul MN; and her much-loved nieces and nephews, Debra (Booth) Neally, Jeff Booth, Kent Booth, and Lisa (Booth) Evanson.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Joanne Booth, and son, Daniel.

A funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 11AM at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea. The family will receive friends at a visitation one hour prior to the service.