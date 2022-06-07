B. Jean Stearns, 85, of Albert Lea, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at her home with family by her side.

Born on November 15, 1936, in Tallulah, LA, she was the daughter of David “Virgil” and Dorothy “Minnie” (Hopkins) Collins. On June 4, 1977, Jean married her beloved husband, Charles Stearns, and together, with their children, they shared nearly 45 years.

Jean was a strong-willed woman who had a zest for life. She had a love for cooking anything with a “Southern” flare; fried chicken was her specialty. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, and a game of UNO with her grandchildren. Throughout the years, she worked as a CNA at nursing homes before moving into a private practice and was a bus attendant for Minneapolis schools. With her servant’s heart, she took great pride in taking care of others.

Left to share her legacy of love are, her husband, Charles Stearns; her four children, Jayne Villarreal, Karen Jo Moseley, of Albert Lea, Wiley Moseley Jr., of St. Paul, and Elizabeth Sternhagen of Arkansas; four stepchildren, John (Della) Stearns and David Stearns, both of Arizona, Mike (Amy) Stearns, of Japan, and Mary Louise (Don) Schultheis, of Albert Lea; brother, David (Carol) Collins of Louisiana; grandchildren, Molly Hanson, Melinda Hanson Talamantes, Michael (Kirra) Hanson, Jenny (Kevin) O’Leary, Spencer Sternhagen, Robert (Marina) Moseley, Derek (Rachel) Moseley, Malcolm McGinnis, Emily (Doug) Stepp, Eric Stearns, Cody Stearns, John (Alicia) Schultheis, Chad (Lindsey) Schultheis, Jayna Stearns and Christina Stearns; great grandchildren, Cierra (Mitch) Millhouse, Nick Hanson, Skyler Hanson, Carley Talamantes, Kolten & Maks Hanson, Shanleigh, Liam, Finn & Nolan O’Leary, Noa Ani Moseley, Maverick Isenhower, Sean & Stella Stepp, Sadie, Tessa, & Nolan Schultheis and Shawnte, Antonio & Kyro Wright; two great, great grandsons, Archer and Indy Millhouse; and many nieces and nephews. Jean was a very proud woman of her five-generation family.

In addition to her parents Virgil and Minnie, Jean was preceded in death by her siblings, Billy Collins, Carolyn Smith, Jerry Collins, and Patsy Trichell; and niece, Terry Ann Collins.

Her sweet memory will always be remembered by the love she shared with others and saying:

“I love you more, more, more, more…”

A celebration of Jean’s life will be planned by the family at a later date.