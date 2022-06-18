Birth announcement

Adaline James Richter

Daniel and Jacqui Richter of Alden announce the birth of a daughter, Adaline James Richter. Adaline was born March 16, 2022, at the Family Birth Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 18.5 inches. She joins big brother Everett.

Grandparents are Mary and the late James Richter of Lake Mills, and Matthew and Kristin Larson and Tad Jepson, all of Albert Lea. Great-grandparents are the late Harry Richter of Alden, Kathy and Bill Glowac, Brian and Randi Kelly and Patty and Alan Jepson, all of Albert Lea, and Roger and Joyce Larson of Ellendale.

