Charter Commission to meet Thursday at Albert Lea City Hall

Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Submitted

The Albert Lea Charter Commission will hold its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers, 221 E. Clark St. The meeting is open to the public.

This commission considers changes to the City Charter, which is like the city’s constitution. This seven-member commission is responsible for reviewing and revising the City Charter to make sure it meets all applicable state and federal laws, and meets the needs of Albert Lea residents. Members are appointed by the chief judge of the Third Judicial District.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Charter Commissioner, contact City Clerk Daphney Maras at 507-377-4335 or dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us.

