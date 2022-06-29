Court dispositions: Feb. 28-March 10, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Feb. 28

Ashton Joseph Sherewsberry, 29, 418 E. Main St. Rd., Cary, IL. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor refuse to submit to chemical test; blood or urine as required. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days, Supervised probation for two years. Fees. $1,005. Count 2: Speeding 106/70 – petty misdemeanor. Dismissed.

March 1

Scott Alan Hatfield, 43, 701 Water St., Albert Lea. count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.

Sadie Jo Lewis, 33, 3550 1 ½ St. NW, Rochester. 9/22/20 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. 5/31/20 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days. Fees $465. 11/19/20 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Chad Alan Roberts, 54, 915 Maplehill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Fees $580. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Jaden Reese Gardner, 20, 112 Franklin St., Funda, IA. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $1,765.80. Count 2: Obstructing legal process with force or violence. Dismissed.

George Allen Lamoree, 54, 801 E. 19th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree operate motor vehicle while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – third-degree operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Lorenzo Vasquez-Barrios, 44, 905 9th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

March 2

Carlos Alberto Lazaro Huerta, 20, 2326 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driver’s license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Sam Allen Stout, 24, 201 Central Ave. S, Hollandale. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions are met. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $51.85. Fees $150.

Jason Allen Hubbard, 44, 1201 Southhaven Dr., Mankato. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered. Fees $300. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Timothy Lowell Millhouse, 52, 14899 SW 72nd Ave., Ellendale. Amended court decision. Count 1: Sale of Controlled Substances, 1st Degree (Felony). Supervised probation 40 years. Local confinement 180 days, stay 0 years, 0 months, 0 days; credit for time served two days. Serve as home detention/electronic monitoring. Fees $80. Sentence to service, 80 hours for indeterminate. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 75 months, stay for 40 years. Local confinement 120 days, stay 0 years, 0 months, 0 days; credit for time served 59 days. Local Confinement 120 days, stay 0 years, 0 months, 0 days; credit for time served 81 days. Home monitor for 120 days. Fees $75.

Zachary James Kingston, 31, 106 Greenfield Ln., West Salem, WI. Count 1: Speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

James Matthew Mischo, 38, 1330 Highsite Dr., Eagan. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Oketayot Onek, 23, 3508 5th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 77/55. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Kaia Marie Schuett, 19, 17346 Euclid Ave., Farmington. Count 1: Speeding 89/70 Fees $140. Count 2: Marijuana in motor vehicle, greater than 1.4 grams. Fees $150.

March 3

Stephen Gatpan Keer, 61, 820 4th Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $680.

Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Troy Alan Meyer, 55, 1003 7th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $155. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 361 days, credit for time served four days. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Encarnacion Perez, 26, 609 E. 4th St., Fairmont. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jayson Perez Rivera, 38, 136 Lake St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

March 4

Travis Allen Cameron, 42, 1908 Bimelich Ln, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $310.

Samuel Pabon Gonzalez, 37, 1845 9th St. W, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Oziel Valdez, 48, 1906 SE Marshall St., St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 98/70. Fees $280.

March 8

Nicole Lee Barnett, 34, 2005 N. Sunrise Dr., St. Peter. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days, Unspervised probation for one year. Restitution $395.16. Fees $180. Count 2: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed.

Charlie Morris, 54, 1013 W. Clark St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – Felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 13 months, stay for two years. Local confinement for five days, credit for time served five days. Community work service for 40 hours. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $80. Count 2:Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – reckless driving. Dismissed.

Salim Hassain Counts, 47, 510 Sheridan, Jackson. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions are met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Michael Martin Silva, 42, Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

March 9

Anthony Nick Barela, 32, 1030 Broadway S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Micheale Yonas Kahsay, 28, 3200 Indianola Ave., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Sheldon Christian Luna, 26, 815 S. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $399.

Anna Maria Veitia, 47, 1216 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Adam Edward Homan, 39, 208 College St. W, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding – exceed limit of 30 mph – urban district. Fees $40.

Mark Robert Thomas, 55, 946 435th St., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle law – drinking and consumptions. Fees $180.

Klaw Reh Woody, 26, 1916 5th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Possess pistol without permit. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $980. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Count 4: Speeding. Dismissed.

Arselia Guadalup Hurtado, 26, 920 23rd Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Susan Amy Lee, 50, 2037 5th St. E, St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 78/60. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Rachel Marie Steiner, 19, 16161 Duvane Way, Lakeville. Count 1: Speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

March 10

Dale Micheal Bale, 64, RR 2, Mazepa. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 2: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernailia. Dismissed. Count 3: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days, Supervised probation for one year. Fees $465.

Thomas Casimir Dziura, 62, 307 Richway Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree – driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605.

Suzann Lee Halla, 39, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served 81 days. Fees $80.

Joseph Lee Marlin, 39, 1329 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $155.

Trayce Scott Otto, 30, 13416 70th Ave., Milaca. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 360 days, credit for time served five days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Casey Allen Schultz, 26, 250 E. Main St., Owatonna. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 20 days, credit for time served 20 days. Fees $155.

Annabelle Marie Wagner, 56, 623 Bunker Dr., Northfield. Count 1: Harassment restrainin order – violate and knows of order – misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions are met. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Daniel James Fleming, 39, 23458 Greenland Rd, Elysian. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Gavin Jay Crees, 19, 2845 NW 20th Ln., Ankeny, IA. Count 1: Speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Rocio A Dealba, 36, 303 Central Ave. S, Geneva. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jose Eduardo Puga Rosas, 28, 328 Larimore Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Karlos Thurman, 49, 2615 13th Ave. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – duty to drive with care. Fees $120. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.