Cynthia “Cindy” De Vries, 65, of Hollandale, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, with her family by her side.

Born on Thursday, May 30, 1957, in Albert Lea, she was the daughter of Glen and Mary (Frodin) Helgeson. Cindy was united in marriage to Pete De Vries on July 8, 2000 and was the proud mother of three children: Chrissy, Laura, and Jacob. With her kind and generous heart, Cindy was known to be a caretaker and would always lend a helping hand. She found joy in birdwatching, gardening, crafting, riding motorcycle with Pete, cooking, baking, and reading. An incredible homemaker, Cindy found her greatest joy with her family.

Left to cherish Cindy’s memory, are her husband of nearly 22 years, Pete De Vries; two daughters, Chrissy (Lee “Bucky”) Holtberg and Laura Varner; three grandchildren, Zac, Wyatt, and Odin Holtberg; a beloved grandpup, Bertha; four siblings, Larry (Cheryl) Helgeson, Gloria (Dan) Ash, Kathy (Robert “Weld”) Slegh and Henry Helgeson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her son, Jacob Varner, who died in 2008.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11AM at the Hollandale Christian Reformed Church, in Hollandale. The family will receive friends at a visitation one hour prior to the service.