Darline D. Jensen, 76

Darline Jensen, age 76 of Clarks Grove, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, Minnesota. Darline was born in Truman, Minnesota, to Forrest and Maurine Smith and graduated from Truman High School. Darline was joined in marriage to Allan Jensen on April 26, 1968, and together they were life-long farmers.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Darline enjoyed flowers, walking barefoot in her garden, her cats and especially being with her loving family. A cosmetologist for over 25 years, Darline, also enjoyed working at Ben’s Floral & Frame Designs in Albert Lea where she was a talented floral designer. She loved being outside and given the choice would pick being out in the field on a tractor over any indoor activity. Words most used to describe Darline are: kind, big-hearted, positive, cheerful, funny, optimistic, thoughtful and sweet.

Darline was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Allan Jensen; her parents, Forrest and Maurine Smith; and son-in-law Dan Halling.

Left to cherish her memory are their daughters; Diane Brighton and her husband, Bryan, and their children, Aurie, Keegan, and Hope, and Judy Jensen and her husband, Tom, and his children, Rachel and her fiancé, Kyle Augustine, and Sam; sisters, Joanne and husband, Marvin Miller, Lynda and husband, Morland (Gus) Goskeson; along with many loving relatives and friends.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Tonya and the staff at Grace Home Healthcare for their tender loving care in recent years.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Clarks Grove Cemetery. Please join Darline’s family in wearing a shade of blue or a floral print in remembrance of her.