David Anthony Appel, M.D., 58

Age 58 of Chisago City

Loving Husband, Dad, Son & Brother, entered Heaven unexpectedly on June 11, 2022.

Survived by loving wife of 28 years, Brenda; children, Jason, Kathryn; parents, Louis & Joan; siblings, Bryan (Wendy), Matt (Lynn), Amy; mother-in-law, Charlotte Molter; in-laws, Renelle (Robert) Staus, Judith Mattice, Nancy (Mark) Zirbes, Keith (Terri) Molter; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Preceded in death by father-in-law, Anthony Molter.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, June 17th with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society.