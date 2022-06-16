Debra Kay Geedy, age 59, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on June 8, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her dearly.

Debra was born on May 13, 1963 to Ronald and Ronelie (Martin) in Silver Bow, Montana. She later moved to Minnesota, and in 1982 made Albert Lea her home.

Throughout her life she worked for Cedar Valley where she did light housekeeping and laundry services.

Debra’s love for life was apparent to everyone she met. Her smile and laugh were contagious, and she always gave hugs and kisses to those she adored. However, if she were angry with you, you would know it! Debra would point her finger at you and holler, “Stop it!”, but Debra didn’t stay angry long and would soon be showing her kissy face. Debra was a feisty, adorable ball of energy and love. She had a love for music and dancing. The holiday dances at the Life Center of Freeborn Country especially sparked her interest; she loved to get all dressed up, do her makeup, paint her nails and carry her favorite purse to the events. Another event Debra looked forward to each year was the Freeborn County Fair each year; Debra loved all the fair rides!

Left to Cherish her memory are her 6 siblings, Ronald Geedy, Christine Geedy, Kimberly Geedy Nixon, Roberta Geedy Nixon, Tammy Geedy Guyer and Ronald Geedy Jr.; Tiger Ridge housemates; and many special REM Woodvale caregivers.

Debra was preceded into death by her parents and grandparents.

Debra will be missed by the lives she touched with her loving heart and cheerful spirit; she will live in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life Gathering for Debra will be held at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.