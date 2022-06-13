Delwin “Del” Brouwers, 64

DELWIN “DEL” ARNOLD BROUWERS, age 64 of Janesville, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Albert Lea on July 8, 1957, Del was the son of Henry and Laura (Wynia) Brouwers. He attended elementary school in Hollandale and later graduated from high school in Albert Lea. He went on to continue his education at Austin Vo-Tech where he studied auto mechanics. In 1979 Del was married to Dorothy Meyer in Hollandale. Together they had four daughters before they later divorced. Over the years Del worked at Kent Slegh’s Auto Shop in Hollandale, for Steve’s Auto in Clarks Grove, and most recently at Deml Ford in Waseca. A self-described “workaholic”, Del loved his job and the people he worked with. On March 9, 2012, Del had his first date with Kristin Bartelt. Years quickly passed and they planned to marry on June 27, 2020. Unfortunately, it was near that time that Del learned of his cancer diagnosis and the world was forever changed by Covid-19. Although they postponed their wedding, they deeply loved one another through every obstacle and Kristin was able to be with Del at the moment he passed away. Del enjoyed following all his grandchildren’s sports/activities, camping, working on cars, watching action movies, and spending time with his loved family and friends. He was a positive, strong, kind, courageous, giving man, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Del is survived by his fiancé, Kristin Bartelt of Janesville; his daughters, Jocelyn (Jason) Heyer of Waseca, Jenifer (Dave) Malm of Richfield, Jessica (Jonathan Hanna) Brouwers of Ellendale, Jasmine (Jordan Schumack) Brouwers of Savage; Breanna (Darren Brathol) Bartelt of Victoria, and Brittany (Keyanno Reese) Bartelt of Scottsdale, AZ; six grandchildren, Mikayla Heyer, Logan Heyer, Jordan Brouwers, Owen Malm, Maddox Brathol, and Monroe Brathol; and three siblings, Jodee (Gene) Meyer of Clarks Grove, Brian (Susan) Brouwers of Ellendale, and Lesa Colvin of Albert Lea. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Janesville Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services, and will continue for one hour before the service at the church on Friday.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Janesville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Kathy King officiating. Following a luncheon, interment will take place at the Hollandale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to help offset medical expenses.

