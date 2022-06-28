Dennis G Bank 95 of Geneva, MN passed away on June 24, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Albert Lea, MN.

Services will be Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN with visitation at 4pm followed by the service at 5pm with Pastor Don Malinski officiating. Interment will be August 29, 2022 at Hayward Lutheran Cemetery.

Dennis was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota on August 29, 1926 to Ernst and Olive Bank. He joined the Army in 1944 attaining the rank of Corporal, deploying to the Philippines and contributing towards the island’s liberation from the occupying forces. He worked for Paul Olson Construction. He enjoyed playing cribbage with his friends. His favorite hobbies included fishing, bowling, shooting pool, gardening, canning, and refinishing old furniture.

He was a member of the VFW, FOE Eagles, the Moose Lodge, and the Glenville American Legion post 264.

Survived by his daughters Cali (Fred) Vokoun of Geneva, and Erin Bank of Austin. Stepchildren Michael (Cindy) Wadding of Austin, Tonia Wadding of Austin, Selina (David) Magner of Delta Colorado. Grandchildren Casey (Pamela) Scruton, Blaine (Erica) Severtson, Garrett (Paige) Severtson. Nieces, nephews, and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with good friend Kevin Davis.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents Ernst and Olive (Painter) Bank, his siblings, nieces, and nephews, along with many many dear friends.