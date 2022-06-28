Wall of downtown building begins to collapse

Published 5:05 pm Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Sarah Stultz

The back wall of the building at 332 S. Broadway started to collapse over the weekend into the alley. The building and the neighboring building had already been slated for demolition, and the city is waiting for approval from the State Historical Preservation Office to move forward. The city has closed the alley until further notice between West College Street and Main Street, and people are asked to avoid the area. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

