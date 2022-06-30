EST/HEMENWAY, R.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.:

In Re: Estate of Raymond John Hemenway, also known as Ray John Hemenway, Jr. and Raymond J. Hemenway, Jr., Decedent.

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE

OF WILL AND

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on AUGUST 8, 2022 at 4:15 a.m./p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated May 2, 2007, and for the appointment of Kelly Rae Hemenway, whose address is 1342 Eagle Vista Drive, Los Angeles, California 90041, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. PLEASE NOTE: This hearing will be held over Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: 22nd of June, 2022, Ross S BLANK, Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag, Court Administrator

24-PR-22-923

David L. Holman (MN# 46425) Holman Law Office

220 W. 98th Street

Bloomington Minnesota 55420 Telephone: (952) 881-2711 Facsimile: (952) 881-4826

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 29 and July 6, 2022

EST/HEMENWAY, R.