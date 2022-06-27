EST/JENSEN, J.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Court File No. 24-PR-22-971

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of James Michael Jensen, Decedent

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE

TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Thomas E. Jensen, whose address is 27808 – 750th Avenue, Clarks Grove, Minnesota, 56016, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: June 14, 2022

Registrar

June 14, 2022

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Michelle M. King

Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP

108 North Main Street

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 396307

Telephone: (507) 433-2393

Email: sking@baudlerlaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Jun. 18 and 25, 2022

EST/JENSEN, J.