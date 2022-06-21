Freeborn Eagles Rugby Team wins state tournament

Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Submitted

The Freeborn Eagles Rugby team took home the championship at the state tournament in Otsego on June 11. Provided

More News

COVID-19 update: New cases fall over weekend

Celebrating Morin Lake Days

Charter Commission to meet Thursday at Albert Lea City Hall

Court rules Minneapolis mayor failed to hire more police

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials