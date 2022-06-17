Gary A. Sanden

Gary Allan Sanden, 72, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospitals – St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Gary was born on January 22, 1950 in Mason City, Iowa to Abel and Gilma (Haugen) Sanden. He graduated from Austin High School in 1969. Gary farmed in the Oakland area for many years.

He was a member of Oakland Lutheran Church, the Eagles Club and the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Heidi; infant son, Christopher; father, Abel Sanden; step-fathers, Charles Chrz and Lester Bothum; and his mother, Gilma Bothum.

Gary is survived by his son, Devin (Ashley) Sanden of Austin; sister, Lori (Matt) Quinn of Los Angeles, California; aunt, Phyllis Bruhn, of St. Bonifacius, MN; four nieces, many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Oakland Lutheran Church with Pastor Richard Hegal officiating. Visitation will be for one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.