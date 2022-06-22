Gas taken from vehicle and other reports

Gas was reported taken out of a vehicle at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday at 123 Willamor Road. The owner said the theft occurred after 8 p.m. Monday. Approximately 15 gallons was taken.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 5:33 a.m. Tuesday of a bike that was stolen in Albert Lea.

A bike speedometer was reported taken off a bike at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday at 2708 Bridge Ave. The incident happened between 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday.

1 arrested for probation violation

Police arrested Paul Everett David, 40, on a probation violation at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Southeast Broadway and Margaretha Avenue.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Enriquez Oscar Saavedra, 47, on a local warrant at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Southeast Broadway and Margaretha Avenue.

Police arrested Holly Marie Nelson, 39, on a local warrant at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday at West Front Street and Madison Avenue.

Police arrested Melissa Sue Rack, 40, on a warrant at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.