Helen Slegh

On June 8, 2022, Helen Karen Jensen Wiersma Slegh was welcomed into Heaven by her faithful Savior Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10AM on Saturday, June 18 2022 at Hollandale Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Dr. Michael Goodwin presiding. Visitation will be from 5-7PM Friday, June 17, 2022 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Hollandale Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Helen was born on November 6, 1926 to Elmer and Achsa Jensen in Albert Lea, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in the Salem Lutheran Church of Albert Lea. In 1945 she graduated from Albert Lea High School. Helen went on to attend the nursing program at Naeve Hospital. On June 3, 1947 she married William Wiersma, moved to Hollandale where they farmed together and raised their five children. When William died, she attended and graduated from Riverland College. On January 6, 1990 Helen and Dick Slegh were united in marriage. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome to Branson and Texas. He passed away on December 21, 2012.

Throughout her life she was busy raising her children, helping on the farm, teaching Sunday School, leading Bible Studies, working as secretary at Bonnerup Funeral Home and the Hollandale Reformed Church. Helen volunteered at HCS, Meals on Wheels, and various mission projects in Texas.

Helen is survived by her children, Deborah (Peter) Louters, Leah (Robert) Crabtree, Pennie (Steven) Ladlie, Timothy (Sue) Wiersma, Tom (Kathy) Wiersma; step children, Polly (Chris) Drenth, Kent (Joyce) Slegh; step daughter-in-law, Marilyn (Rod) Zimmerman; 22 grandchildren; 9 step grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; 26 step great grandchildren; 3 step great great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bert (Karen) Wiersma; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Helen is preceded in death by her first husband, William and her second husband, Dick; grandson, Eric Crabtree; stepson, Dean Slegh; brothers, Richard (Betty Anne) Jensen and Merritt (Betty) Jensen; and sister-in-law, Effie (Lyman) Nelson.

Helen is leaving a rich legacy of faith as her gift to her family and it will always be cherished. She was the family’s prayer warrior, nightly praying for her many family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bancroft Estates, The Meadows and Woodlands, and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care of Helen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Hollandale Christian School, Hollandale VBS, or a mission of donor’s choice.