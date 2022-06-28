Lake Mills team wins weekend tournament
Published 3:19 pm Tuesday, June 28, 2022
- The Lake Mills traveling 11U baseball team won all three games at the Lake Mills Classic Tournament over the weekend to win the tournament. The score was 9-1 against the Rockwell Hercules, 27-2 against the North Iowa Rattlers and 17-5 against the team from Albert Lea. Coaches, in back, from left, are Rusty Schipper, Jeff Steele and Ryan Helgeson. Players in middle are, from left, Braylon Hanson, Sawyer Schipper, Tucker Koch, Connor Helgeson and Kaeden Dagestad. Players in front, from left, are Caleb Mondt, Tommy Brandenburg, Kalen Hanson, Carter Ham and Mason Helgeson. Photo courtesy Lory Groe