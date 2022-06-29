Lavonne Wright

Lavonne M. Wright, age 97, a lifelong resident of Rochester, MN passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Thorne Crest Senior Living in Albert Lea, MN. Lavonne was born November 17, 1924 in Rochester, MN to Clyde and Helen (Lind) Crume. She lived in Rochester her entire life up until residing in Albert Lea, MN the last three years to be closer to family. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church here in Rochester. On September 23, 1944 she married Kermit Roerish and together they had two children, Larry and Suzanne. The couple enjoyed forty-six years of marriage until Kermit’s passing in 1991. She later married Paul Wright and they were married until Paul’s passing in 2019. Lavonne enjoyed reading, camping and fishing. She loved her grandkids and cherished all the time she was able to spend with them. She loved to travel, whether it was in the family motorhome or spending winters in Arizona. She was also able to travel on a few cruise ships to various destinations. She was employed by the Mayo Clinic for 35 years here in Rochester, MN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Helen Crume; her first husband Kermit Roerish in 1991, and second husband, Paul Wright in 2019; along with many brother and sister in laws.

She is survived by her son, Larry (Dianne) Roerish of Northwood, IA; daughter, Suzanne (Richard) Worrell of Lilburn, GA; grandchildren, Chris (Morella) Atkinson, Ryan (Leah) Atkinson, Carrie Atkinson, Eric (Theresa) Roerish and Elissa (Robert) Allbright; step-grandchildren, Stacy (Matt) Hunt and Jennifer (Greg) Nail; along with 12 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Lavonne will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, July 1, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN.

