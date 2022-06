I want to send a thank you to Ulland Brothers and to all of the gravel truck drivers that haul east on 170th Street on turn onto 810th Avenue (also Highway 26). My wife has Alzheimer’s and likes to sleep a lot, and some trucks can be noisy. I called Ullands and asked if they could inform the drivers of this and almost immediately it got a lot quieter on this corner.

Again, thanks.

Russel Tordoff

Glenville