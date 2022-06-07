Man arrested for fleeing police, warrants and other reports

Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Shepperd Lawrence Robins Priestley, 31, for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety, fleeing on foot and local warrants after a traffic stop at 5:25 p.m. Monday at 605 Fountain St.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Kenneth Alan Holmseth, 41, on a Winona County warrant and driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 8:32 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Washington Avenue and William Street. 

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 2:25 a.m. Monday at the law enforcement center of a kayak that was stolen the evening prior. 

Scrap metal was reported stolen at 10:07 a.m. Monday at 517 Adams Ave. The theft occurred on Saturday. 

 

Fire reported at house

A fire was reported in a stove at 5:06 p.m. Monday at 1805 Lakewood Ave. 

 

 

 

More News

County Road 38 detour starting Wednesday

MnDOT seeking input on revving up plan for electric vehicles

State preps for sign-up surge for pandemic bonuses

Man charged after 50-pound meth bust on I-35

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials