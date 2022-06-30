Man sentenced to jail time for sexual abuse of child in 2013

A Glenville man on Thursday was sentenced to jail time and a stayed prison sentence for sexually abusing a child under 13 in 2013.

Vincente Ramon Martinez, 42, in April pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13 by a person more than 36 months older.

During the hearing Thursday, Freeborn County District Court Judge Ross Leuning sentenced Martinez to 36 months in prison, but he will not have to serve the prison term as long as he abides by the terms of his probation. He will be on probation for up to 25 years.

Leuning also sentenced Martinez to 365 days in jail, of which he has credit for 159 days already served. The judge approved Martinez to serve the time on work release.

Martinez will have to register as a predatory offender and have no unsupervised contact with minors or vulnerable adults, among other conditions.

Martinez initially faced a count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but that was charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

In a separate case, Martinez was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an Albert Lea hotel in May 2021, but those charges were dismissed for lack of evidence.