Marie A. Jirele, 81, passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus on June 23, 2022, at Auburn Manner in Chaska, MN. Marie was born January 21, 1941, in Fargo, ND to Harold and Yvonne (Marcil) Bower. She was the oldest of six children. Raised on a farm in Page, ND she graduated from Page High School before receiving her teaching degree from the College of Saint Benedict. Marie got her first teaching job in Austin, MN, at Pacelli H.S. where she met her husband, Orrie. They had three children together: David, Ted, and Patrick.

Marie suffered from multiple health issues throughout her life which did not keep her from enjoying the pleasures of living. She spent countless hours attending basketball games. When not driving her boys to games and watching basketball; she spent much of her free time gardening and growing daffodils, gladiolas, and roses; and reading and watching the daily news so she could stay on top of current events. During her time living in Albert Lea, MN she was also very active at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church teaching religion and volunteering for Loaves and Fishes. The last few years of her life she started painting and expressing her memories through art.

Marie loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She always looked forward to family vacations where they could all spend time together, attending their athletic events, and celebrating birthdays. We will always remember her for her patience and compassion she had for everyone who she touched.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Orrie; brother, Doug, sisters, Carol and Yvette; brother-in-law, Edward; sisters-in-law Cleo, Marge and Shirley, and parents, Harold and Yvonne. She is survived by her three sons, David (Jessica), Ted (Cindy) and Patrick (Ann) Jirele; grandchildren, Alex (Danielle), Samuel, Andrea, Megan, Edward, Wallace, Grace, Ryan, Abby and Anthony; brothers, Clark and Peter (Elisa), sister-in-law, Bev (Doug); brothers-in-law Elling (Carol), Neil, and Al (Mary); and many Bower and Jirele nephew and nieces.

The family would like to express special gratitude to the staff at Auburn Manner for their compassion and exceptional care.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11AM at St Theodore Catholic Church, Albert Lea, MN. The family will receive friends at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at St Theodore Catholic Cemetery in Albert Lea.