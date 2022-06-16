Marlene L. Pritchett

Pritchett, Marlene L. age 86 of Andover, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022. Marlene worked for the Anoka-Metro Regional Treatment center for over 30 years. She loved to garden, genealogy research, was an avid reader, enjoyed flowers especially roses, volunteering for the Native American charities, watching The Walking Dead and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley G. Pritchett Jr. whom she married on November 25, 1959 and had missed dearly and also her parents, Lawrence and Margaret Lee. Marlene is survived by her children, Amy (Rodney) Larson of Glenville, MN, Gustavus III (Terri) Pritchett, Kathy (David) Isakson, Shaun (John) Paro; grandchildren, Patrick (Courtney) Larson, Jared (Laurel) Larson, Cassie (Charles) Eickelmann, Kari (Karl) Davis, Shannon (Ben) Oporto, Anthony Paro, Alison (Eric) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Harley Davis, Jessica (Adam) Kish, Chase Opoto, Peter Erickelmann; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Lowell) Zvorak along with many other loving family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Monday (6/20/2022) at 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior at Advent Lutheran Church, 540 E. River Road, Anoka. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be at a later date.

