Maureen “Maury” Riley

Maureen Lou “Maury” Riley, 69, of Ellendale, MN, formerly of Watertown, SD, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in Watertown. Pastor Steve Biswell will officiate.

Visitation will be at the Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in Watertown on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and prior to the services at the chapel on Thursday.

Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Watertown.

Born on December 15, 1952, in Milbank, SD, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mavis (Sansted) Fransen. On January 27, 1973, Maury was united in marriage to Gregory Riley. Through this union the couple shared nearly 50 years and raised two sons, Michael and Brian. With her generous heart and strong work ethic, she worked as an accountant for many years, before retiring in the spring of 2018.

Maury enjoyed bird watching, keeping a close eye for cardinals and bluebirds, and working in the yard and tending to her garden. However, her greatest joy came from her family. As a dedicated mother and doting grandmother, she was sure to attend sporting events and concerts for her grandchildren and was excited to hear of their accomplishments. She will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gregory Riley; two sons, Michael and his wife, Holly, and Brian and his wife, Jamie; three grandchildren, Jordan, Mason, and Ella; two sisters, Roz Noeldner and Sharlene DeBoer; four brothers, Kenny, Mark, Greg, and Brad Fransen; numerous nieces and nephews; and her most loyal companion, her dog, Russ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Down Syndrome Assoc. of Minnesota or Humane Society in Freeborne Co.