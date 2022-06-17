Mayo Foundation commits $20K to playground
Published 4:33 pm Friday, June 17, 2022
- The Mayo Foundation has committed $20,000 to the new All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground. From left, are Dr. Sumit Bhagra, site physician lead for Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin; Tricia Dahl, operations administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea; inclusive playground committee members Sarah Stultz, Kara Paulson and Julie Nafzger; Melissa Barr, operations administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea; and Kris Johnson, vice chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin. Provided