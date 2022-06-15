Morin Lake Days: medallion hunt, parade, free lake activities and more

By Kelly Wassenberg

ALDEN — Alden will celebrate its annual Morin Lake Days from June 17 to June 19.

Activities begin at noon June 17 with a Medallion Hunt. Clues will be posted at the Alden Fire Department, and a $50 prize will be given to the winner.

The Alden Community Museum will be open for self-guided tours from 1 to 3 p.m. while the annual Wes Hintz Kids Fishing Contest takes place at the lake from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Participants should register at the park shelter at 1 p.m.

Alden Scouts will host a barbecue dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

A kiddie parade is planned down Water Street at 6:30 p.m. with the theme of Halloween in June. An Alden-Conger FFA-sanctioned kiddie tractor pull will follow at 7 p.m.

Adults can partake in a beer pong tournament at the Alden American Legion. Random partners will be drawn.

The evening will conclude with Smores by the Shores. This first-time event is hosted by the Alden Area Community Foundation. Multiple campfire sites will be set up around the lake from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The Alden American Legion will host a full breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a flea market on Broadway. The legion will host a random draw dart tournament at 1 p.m. and the Alden Community Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m as well.

From 3 to 5 p.m. numerous free activities will take place at the lake including the free usage of canoes. Starting at 5 p.m. until the parade and then again afterward, the Alden Lions Club will host a pie and ice cream social at City Hall.

The Morin Lake Days Parade will be at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Preserving Yesterday for Tomorrow.” The theme is in homage to the Alden Community Museum, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Fireworks will follow at dusk.

The night will round out with a DJ teen dance sponsored by the LaVerne Carlson Fitness Center from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Morin Lake Days will conclude on June 19 with Morin Lake Days Worship by the Water at 9 a.m. The Alden Boy Scouts will serve doughnuts and beverages after the service. In the case of rain, these activities will be moved to Redeemer Lutheran Church.

From noon to 3 p.m. canoes will once again be available for use at the lake.

Alden American Legion’s Bean Bag Tournament will be the final event on the schedule. Registration for the two-person teams begins at noon with the tournament beginning at 1 p.m.

Ann Bryson, one of the organizers of the event, noted there will be no Morin Lake Days Fun Run this year as the group was unsuccessful at finding someone to chair the event, but she is hopeful the event will make a return next year.

Golfers who don’t mind trekking into Freeborn can partake in the “Battle of the Bars” best shot 4-person team golf tournament during Morin Lake Days weekend. Area bars can sponsor teams or the players themselves can pay the entry fee. For more information, or to register, contact Oakview Golf Course at 507-863-2288.

June 17

12 p.m.: Medallion hunt begins, Alden Fire Department

1-3 p.m.: Alden Community Museum open

1:30-3 p.m.: Wes Hints Kids Fishing Contest, Morin Lake

5-7:30 p.m.: Scouts barbecue dinner

6:30 p.m.: Kiddie parade, Water Street

6:30 p.m.: Beer pong tournament, Alden American Legion

7 p.m.: Kiddie tractor pull, Water Street

7:30-9 p.m.: Smores by the Shores, Morin Lake

June 18

8 a.m.-12 p.m.: Breakfast, Alden American Legion

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Flea market on Broadway

1 p.m.: Dart tournament, Alden American Legion

1-3 p.m.: Alden Community Museum open

3-5 p.m.: Free activities and canoe usage, Morin Lake

5 p.m. and following the parade: Lions Club Pie and Ice Cream Social, City Hall

7 p.m.: Morin Lake Days Parade

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: DJ Teen Street Dance

Dusk: Fireworks

June 19

9 a.m.: Morin Lake Days Worship by the Water, south Morin Lake landing

12-3 p.m.: Free canoes available for use

1 p.m.: American Legion Bean Bag Tournament, Hemmingsen Transfer