Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative has issued a peak alert has been issued for today beginning at 2 p.m.

All cooperative members are urged to shift flexible usage until after 6 p.m. this evening.

Commercial and industrial, irrigation and grain drying loads will be controlled from 2 to 6 p.m. Residential loads will be controlled from approximately 2 p.m. to as late as 8 p.m.