Reta Rae Stencel

Reta Stencel, age 83, of Minnesota Lake, MN died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 4:00- 7:00 PM on Monday, June 20th, 2022 at Nasinec Funeral Home (789 Business Park Drive, Wells, MN) and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday (9:30-10:30 am). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minnesota Lake, MN on Tuesday June 21st, 2022 at 10:30 AM with Fr. Andrew Vogel officiating. Burial will be in STJB Catholic Cemetery in Minnesota Lake, MN. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Reta was born June 8th, 1939, the daughter of Raymond and Bernice (Rafoth) Hemmingsen in Albert Lea, MN. She graduated from Alden High School, the class of 1957. She attended Beauty School after high school and then worked as a beautician before becoming a mother and homemaker. Reta was united in marriage to Robert Stencel on February 14, 1959, and to this union 3 children were born. Once her children were in school, she worked for a time at Betty’s Beauty Shop. Reta loved being a mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother, but her first love was being a wife to Bob. She loved decorating and taking care of her home, putting flowers together in her favorite pots and making a warm place for friends to visit on the porch. Reta was a cardholder at many casinos, but her favorite card was her Herberger’s card! She and Bob spent over 40 years wintering in Texas.

Reta was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minnesota Lake. She was active in CCW at STJB and was a Minnesota Lake Fire Department Auxiliary member. She had great faith and love for Jesus and Mary.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Bob of Minnesota Lake; her children: Rhonda (Bob) Drager, Ron Stencel and Rob Stencel, all of Minnesota Lake; 9 grandchildren: Mitchell (Laura) Drager, Dustin (Devin) Drager, Logan (Kimberly) Drager, and Jordan Drager (fiancé Lindsay Johnson); Adam (Amanda) Stencel, all of Minnesota Lake, BreAnne (Nate) Scheid of Easton, Amanda Stencel of Glencoe, MN, Ava Stencel and Delaney Stencel of Minnesota Lake; and 12 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; Sisters-in-law: Kay (Luverne) Rasmussen of Albert Lea, Barb (George) Sonnek of Minnesota Lake; and several nieces & nephews and their families and special cousins.

Reta was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, James and Agnes Stencel, and her brother, Dale (Deloris) Hemmingsen.